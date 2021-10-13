Mozambique’s Renamo faction leader killed by national forces

Mozambican Defense and Security Forces (FDS) killed Mariano Nhongo, the leader of the Renamo Military Junta, the armed dissident faction of opposition Renamo party, in the country’s central province of Sofala Monday morning.

Nhongo and one of his closest followers were killed following an offensive led by the FDS, according to the Commander-General of the Police of the Republic of Mozambique (PRM) Bernardino Rafael, who announced the information to the nation in a televised speech.

The PRM commander said that the FDS did everything to neutralize Mariano Nhongo and bring him to justice, but unfortunately his guerrillas attacked the FDS patrol which resulted in an exchange of fire.

“The President of the Republic and Commander-in-chief of the FDS, Filipe Nyusi, has always called on Mariano Nhongo and his guerrillas to surrender themselves and to join the process of demoralization, demilitarization and reintegration (DDR). Sadly, he resisted and continued until today, which culminated in the incident we announced,” said Rafael.

Weapons and ammunitions were recovered at the site of the operation and steps are also being taken to bring the body of Nhongo back to his family, he said.

Following the announcement of Nhongo’s death, the Personal Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General and President of the International Contact Group supporting the peace process in Mozambique, Mirko Manzoni, said in statement that the situation had once looked hopeful to be solved in a peaceful manner.

“While this is a regrettable end to the situation, we acknowledge the government’s strong efforts to make use of peaceful means to return stability to central Mozambique,” read the statement.

In January 2019, after Ossufo Momade was elected as the new leader of Renamo, Mozambique’s main opposition party, Nhongo rejected the results and later the peace agreement between Renamo and the government.

Nhongo’s Junta group ran sporadic ambushes in central Mozambique in late 2019 and throughout 2020, making it to be seen as a threat to the peace and stability in the country. Enditem