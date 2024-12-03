MP Accuses Government of Using State Agencies to Rig December Elections

The Member of Parliament for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has accused the government of using state institutions to manipulate the outcome of the upcoming elections on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

The lawmaker specifically pointed to the recent transfer of the District Police Commander in his constituency by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. Akuffo Dampare, alleging that it is part of a broader attempt to rig the polls.

At a press conference on Monday, December 2, Akandoh argued that the timing of the transfer, just days before the election, was highly suspicious. He stated that the new commander would not have sufficient time—only eight days—to familiarize himself with the area and its security dynamics ahead of the election. This, Akandoh claimed, would severely impact the effective management of the polls in the district.

“My disappointment stems from the fact that they are using the state agencies that are supposed to be impartial as part of their rigging machinery,” Akandoh said. “Why would any rational and reasonable IGP transfer a district commander from a district command to a quarter master stores just eight days to an election?” he questioned.

The MP also expressed frustration with the manner in which the transfer was executed. According to Akandoh, the transfer letter clearly stated that the move would take effect on the same day it was issued, further fueling his belief that the action was intended to disrupt the electoral process in his constituency.

Akandoh did not mince words in his criticism of the IGP, stating, “I have come to a clear conclusion that anybody in this country who attempts to believe the IGP, Dr. Akuffo Dampare, you do that at your own peril. He preaches as though he is an angel in the social media space for people to see him as white, but these are some of the things he is doing in the country.”

Despite his concerns, Akandoh reiterated his commitment to peace, emphasizing that the people of Juaboso are dedicated to ensuring a peaceful election. “We in Juaboso are for peace,” he stated, while urging the public to remain vigilant.

The accusations come at a critical juncture as Ghana prepares for what is expected to be a highly contested election. Akandoh’s remarks have added to the growing tension surrounding the electoral process, with political observers closely monitoring developments in the lead-up to the polls.