MP Advises Youth To Learn Employable Skills For Their Survival

Mr Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi, the Member of Parliament for Odotobiri, has asked the youth in the constituency to embrace vocational and technical training to equip themselves with employable skills.

He said acquiring hands-on and practical training was the surest way for them to survive economically in view of the dwindling employment opportunities in the government and formal sectors.

Speaking at a ceremony to present some sewing machines and hair styling equipment to some youth at Jacobu, Mr Gyamfi charged them to take advantage of the various opportunities being offered by the government to learn a trade.

Thirteen young girls, who have completed training in seamstress and hairdressing, received the items to help them start their businesses.

Mr Gyamfi pointed out that equipping oneself with employable skills was the path to take in this era for sustainable incomes and poverty eradication.

Mr Michael Donkor, District Chief Executive for Odotobiri, called for unity and support for the government to implement policies that would help reduce poverty and improve the living conditions of the people.

He said the government and the district assembly were working to fix the deplorable road networks in the area while some communities had also been connected to the national electricity grid.