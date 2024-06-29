MP Advocates for Girl Child Education at Queens Senior High School Event

In a compelling address at Queens Senior High School’s SRC Week, Hon Alfred Obeng-Boateng, Member of Parliament for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, emphasized the critical role of parental support in shaping students’ educational journeys.

The event, themed “Educating the Girl Child; the Gateway to Greater Heights,” served as a platform for the MP to underscore achievements in the Education, Health, Infrastructure, and Employment sectors.

Highlighting the transformative impact of education on national development, Mr. Alfred Obeng-Boateng quoted James Kwegyire Aggrey, stating, “If you educate a man, you educate an individual; if you educate a woman, you educate a nation.” He stressed the importance of empowering girls to combat societal challenges, such as child marriage and superstitious beliefs while promoting personal hygiene for improved public health outcomes.

The MP commended President Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for implementing the free Senior High School (SHS) policy, which eases parents’ financial burdens. Hon. Alfred Obeng-Boateng donated GHS5,000.00 as a gesture of support.

Municipal Chief Executive Mr. Paul Andoh echoed these sentiments, urging students to excel academically and maintain high moral standards. He called on them to support the NPP presidential candidate and MPs to ensure the free SHS policy continuity, emphasizing the government’s significant investment in their education. Hon. Paul Andoh also contributed GHS1,000 towards the program.

Assistant Headmistress of Administration, Mrs. Theodora Osabu, expressed gratitude to dignitaries for their attendance and appealed for assistance in critical school infrastructure projects, including completing the perimeter wall, recruiting non-teaching staff, and constructing teachers’ accommodations.

The event on June 29, 2024, concluded with a renewed commitment to advancing education and community development at Queens Senior High School.