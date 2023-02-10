MP appeals to government to quicken support for victims of Eremon SHTS fire disasater

Mr Bede A. Ziedeng, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Lawra Constituency, has made a passionate appeal to the government to provide immediate support for the victims of the Eremon Senior High Technical School (SHTS) fire disaster.

He said the immediate intervention by the government for the school would help bring some relief to the students to enable them go about their normal academic activities.

“I appeal to the Municipal Assembly, the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council, and the entire NPP government of Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo-Add – Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to take immediate steps to bring some relief to the girls and the school authorities”, the MP said.

Mr Ziedeng, who made the appeal in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), also appealed to public-spirited individuals and organisations to complement the efforts of the government, particularly, in reconstructing the dormitory which was burnt.

About 170 female students of the Eremon SHTS in the Lawra Municipality had been displaced following a fire incident that wreaked havoc on the females’ dormitory on Monday night, February 6, 2023.

The inferno ravaged the whole structure and destroyed all personal properties of the students including mattresses, stationery, monies, and uniforms as well as student beds running into thousands of Ghana Cedis.

Not even the intervention of personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) could save any portion of the building.

The MP said in the statement that the incident took all of them by surprise saying, “I am extremely saddened by the development and express deep sorrow for the students and the school’s management and staff.”

“I am currently in touch with the school management, the Municipal Chief Executive, and the upper West Regional Minister in finding an immediate solution to the problems so that normal academic work will continue in order that the students will not get distracted unduly”, the Lawra legislator said.

Mr Ziedeng indicated in the statement that “On my part, I will make my support available after the school authorities have assessed the situation and given an indication of their priority areas.”

The statement called on parents who had their wards in the Eremon SHTS to remain calm as efforts were underway to find a suitable solution for the incident to restore normal academic activities in the school.