MP Arko Nokoe Calls for Privatization of Retail Power Sector to Boost Efficiency

The Member of Parliament for Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira, Arko Nokoe, has called for strategic reforms in Ghana’s power sector to reduce losses and improve operational efficiency.

Speaking in an interview on Onua FM, the legislator expressed frustration with the current bureaucratic processes, particularly in the retail chain of electricity distribution, which he believes lead to inefficiencies, wastage, and theft.

Nokoe suggested that privatizing the retail aspect of the power sector could help address these issues. “Why can’t ECG privatize the retail aspect of our power sector?” he questioned, pointing to the challenges customers face when acquiring new meters. He advocated for reforms that would allow private sector players to manage critical areas such as metering, the supply of transformers, and electricity transactions. “It’s about time we had other players within the retail aspect of our energy sector,” he stated, believing that competition and innovation would drive improvements and increase customer satisfaction.

Additionally, Nokoe highlighted the substantial debt the government owes to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), which he described as exacerbating the sector’s challenges. “Government remains ECG’s largest debtor, accounting for over 80% of the company’s debt. This is unacceptable,” he said. He emphasized that unless the government settles its debts promptly, the ECG would struggle to function efficiently, further hindering the growth of Ghana’s energy sector.

Nokoe’s remarks come at a critical time when the country faces the threat of power shortages, commonly known as “dumsor.” His proposal for privatizing parts of the energy sector and addressing government debt is part of the ongoing discourse on how best to transform Ghana’s power distribution system for long-term stability and growth.