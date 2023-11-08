MP Aspirtant Reshape Roads In Sefwi Wiawso Constituency

A prospective New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Sefwi Wiawso Constituency, Festus Bumakama Agyapong, has initiated efforts to reshape some bad roads within the Sefwi Wiawso constituency, following concerns the poor nature of the stretch is negatively impacting the lives of people there.

“Having knowledge of the untold hardships the poor state of the roads has brought onto the people, this will help ameliorate the plights of road user and residents in the area,” the MP Aspirant told journalists.

Mr. Agyapong, has deployed heavy machinery to smoothen the surface of the roads. The work is being done in collaboration with support from the constituents.

He says the reshaping has become necessary due to the dilapidated nature of the road. “It is riddled with potholes, and part of the stretch is eroded, making driving difficult and dangerous for drivers,” he observed.

Farming is the main livelihood of residents along the stretch and the poor road has made it impossible for them to move produce to the urban areas for sale. “It is long overdue that the road gets a facelift.

He says the reshaping and leveling of the road is a temporal measure to relieve the people, as issues are sorted out government will permanently fix the road by overlaying it with bitumen.

“Aboagyekrom B line, Kojina, Essakrom Achichen, Asafo, Keteboi, Ahonkwaa, Awonakrom, Futa, Amafi, Aboboyaa, Wiawso”.