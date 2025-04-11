MP Ayariga Denounces Violence, Calls for Peace

Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has strongly condemned the recent violent clashes between youth and law enforcement in Bawku that resulted in fatalities, injuries, and the vandalization of his private residence.

Speaking while on assignment abroad, Ayariga expressed deep concern over the loss of lives and the attempted burning of his home. He attributed the unrest to mounting frustrations among local youth over the slow pace in resolving long-standing chieftaincy disputes in Bawku and Kusaaug, and he pointed to alleged misconduct by certain law enforcement officers.

In his official statement, the MP stated, “I understand the anger and frustration of the youth about the pace of the resolution of the situation in Bawku and Kusaaug and the misconduct of some misguided law enforcement officers.” He reaffirmed his steadfast support for a peaceful resolution through legal and constitutional means and urged residents to exercise restraint and maintain cordial relations with the police to ensure safety and order.

Ayariga also expressed confidence in the leadership process spearheaded by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, together with the Overlords of Kusaaug and Mamprugu, as well as the support from the National Democratic Congress government. Additionally, he dismissed what he described as a smear campaign by political opponents aiming to exploit the unrest for electoral gain, asserting that these unfounded allegations would not distract him from his commitment to peace.

The controversy in Bawku reflects deeper tensions that extend beyond recent violent events. The combination of unresolved traditional disputes and incidents involving law enforcement has added complexity to an already volatile situation. As community leaders and security forces work to restore calm, continued dialogue and adherence to established legal processes will be essential in addressing long-standing grievances and fostering sustainable stability in the region.