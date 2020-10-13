Mrs Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North in the Ahafo Region has broken grounds for the rehabilitation of a 17-kilometre Dwenase-Bomaa road in the Constituency.

The project, being executed by the Otu Boat Company Limited, a locally-based road construction company is estimated to cost GHC20.8 million.

Speaking at a mini durbar organised by the chiefs and people of Dwenase in her honour, Mrs Prempeh, also the Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social protection stated that the rehabilitation of roads across the country by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government was not necessarily due to the Election 2020.

Rather, it was part of the government’s primary responsibility to respond to the needs of Ghanaians by providing good roads and other basic necessities of life to boost the socio-economic development of the country for better standard of living of the populace, she explained.

Mrs Prempeh said the deteriorating state of the road was deterring farmers from using it to go about their farming activities and therefore charged the contractor to execute the work on schedule with quality work.

Mrs Prempeh also visited other communities within the constituency as part of her campaign for the electorate to vote for her and President Akufo-Addo again in the Election 2020 for continuation of infrastructural development that brought such a great improvement in the lives of the people.