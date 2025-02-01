MP Calls for Adherence to Parliamentary Procedures After Suspensions Over Violence

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi, has underscored the critical need for strict adherence to parliamentary procedures in the wake of recent suspensions handed down by Speaker Alban Bagbin.

The suspensions, which took effect on Friday, January 31, 2025, targeted four MPs—Majority and Minority Chief Whips Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor and Frank Annoh-Dompreh, as well as Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli and Jerry Ahmed Shaib. The disciplinary action followed violent clashes during a session of the Appointments Committee on Thursday, January 30, 2025, marking a troubling escalation in parliamentary conduct.

In an interview on Channel One Newsroom on Saturday, Oppong Nkrumah expressed understanding of Speaker Bagbin’s frustration but emphasized that due process must be followed. “While Mr. Speaker is justified in his righteous anger, the processes in accordance with the standing orders should be followed,” he stated. The MP’s comments reflect a broader concern about maintaining order and decorum in Parliament, even in the face of heated disagreements.

Oppong Nkrumah revealed that steps would be taken to ensure the Speaker’s actions align with established parliamentary rules. “We will be taking steps to bring it to the Speaker’s attention and draw his attention to the various orders that provide for how these matters should be handled,” he explained. He expressed optimism that once reminded of the proper procedures, the Speaker would act accordingly. “We are hopeful that the Speaker, when his attention is drawn to these orders, will ensure that the right thing is done,” he added.

The incident has sparked debate about the state of Ghana’s parliamentary democracy, with critics pointing to the growing trend of physical altercations as a worrying sign of deteriorating political discourse. Observers argue that while emotions can run high in legislative debates, resorting to violence undermines the integrity of the institution and sets a dangerous precedent. Oppong Nkrumah’s call for procedural adherence highlights the delicate balance between enforcing discipline and upholding the rule of law within Parliament.

As the suspended MPs serve their two-week penalty, the focus now shifts to whether this incident will serve as a turning point for improved conduct or merely another chapter in a recurring pattern of parliamentary unrest. The coming weeks will test the resolve of Ghana’s lawmakers to restore dignity to their deliberations and reaffirm public trust in the legislative process.