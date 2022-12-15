MP Calls for the Prioritization of Nzema language in schools

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembele, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has called on stakeholders to address the decline in the teaching of Nzema language in schools, especially at the. Ghana Institute of Languages

He noted with concern the vibrance of the Nzema language at the national level with special reference to news bulletins on national radio and television stations such as the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and TV Africa.

Mr Kofi Buah made the call on the sidelines of the hearing of the 2023 budget estimates of the Ministry of Tourism, culture, and creative Arts in Parliament House in Accra.

He observed that teaching of the language in Schools especially the Ghana School of Languages would lend much credence to use of the language in public discourse and engender confidence in learners to write more Nzema literature.

The lawmaker also appealed to the Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts to revive the culture of Nzema by encouraging the teaching and learning of the language in schools.

Mr Kofi Buah later told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that, language was at the core of development and stressed the need for a cultural renaissance with special reference to teaching learning and promotion of the Nzema language in schools.