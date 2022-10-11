MP commended for supporting education in Agotime Ziope

Leadership of the Conference of Heads of Basic Schools (COHBS) and the Education Directorate in the Agotime-Ziope District of the Volta Region, has presented a citation in honour of Mr Charles Agbeve, Member of Parliament for the area for prioritising issues pertaining to education.

The citation, jointly signed by Mr George Gbedema, Agotime-Ziope District COHBS Chairman and Mr David Kweku Bosah, District Education Director, outlined several educational interventions embarked upon by the MP.

The recognition was made during the maiden Teachers Awards event in the District on World Teacher’s Day.

The citation highlighted some contributions from Mr Agbeve, which included, paying of remedial classes for students sitting for the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination as well as committing GHC 27,500 for monitoring of Education and payment of electricity bills of the Education Directorate.

“Being the doer that you are, you were again there to financially support the organisation of BECE summit for candidates throughout the district with the aim of improving quality education leading to one of the best BECE outcomes between 2018 and 2019. Your intervention resulted in improved performance as our District placed second in the District Performance League Table in Volta Region,” the statement read.

The statement enumerated some key aspects in the educational sector, which received support from the MP, such as infrastructure and coordination, among others.

Mr Agbeve, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency assured to offer his best to his constituents in all aspects of development.