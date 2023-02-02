MP commissions bungalow for Ashaiman education director

Mr Ernest Henry Norgbey, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ashaiman, has completed and commissioned a three-bedroom apartment for the Ashaiman Municipal Education Director, saying it shall remain one of his achievements as an MP.

Construction of the bungalow started with his predecessor, Alfred Kwame Agbeshie, which he (Norgbey) deemed prudent to complete and hand over to enhance education in the area.

Mr Norgbey said he invested over 60 per cent of his share of the Common Fund to complete the building and promised to ensure the other projects ongoing in the municipality were completed and handed over.

He appealed to Mr Albert Boakye Okyere, the Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive, to impress on the government to facilitate works on the various projects started by the NDC Administration, to meet the needs of the people.

Mr Clifford Henaku Budu, the Municipal Education Director, expressed gratitude to the MP for the intervention, saying it would reduce the stress of having to commute from Accra to Ashaiman on daily basis to carry out his duties.

He pledged to work with all stakeholders to enhance education in the area.

The former MP, Mr Agbeshie, Nii Annan Adjor II, Chief of Ashaiman, and the MCE among some head teachers graced the occasion.