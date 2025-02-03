MP Condemns Colleague’s Attack on Parliamentary Clerk as Misogynistic

Ningo Prampram MP Sam George has slammed Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin for verbally attacking Gifty Jiagge Gobah, Clerk of Parliament’s Appointments Committee, during last week’s vetting chaos.

Afenyo-Markin accused Gobah of bias toward the governing NDC, dubbing her an “NDC clerk” after she proceeded with vetting despite the Minority’s boycott. George labeled the remarks “shameful” and “misogynistic,” arguing such disrespect would not occur if the clerk were male.

In a social media post, he urged Parliament to formally address the incident, citing the recently passed Affirmative Action Law.

“Madam Gobah’s composure under fire makes her a role model for our daughters,” George added, calling for solidarity with the clerk.