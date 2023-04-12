MP, Constituency Leadership Breaks Ramadan Fasting with Imams

The Member of Parliament for the Ledzokuku Constituency, Hon. Benjamin Ayiku Narteh and the NDC Constituency leadership joined all the Chief Imams and the moslems leadership within the constituency to break the RAMADAN fast at a solemn occasion convened by the Zongo caucus of the NDC in the constituency.

The Chief Imams prayed for the blessings of Allah upon the Members of Parliament and the party leadership and also prayed for the progress and development of the constituency.

The Member of Parliament on his part expressed his profound gratitude to the Imams and leadership of the Moslems fraternity for their prayers and support for him in particular and for the constituency as a whole. He further reiterated his commitment to work together with all stakeholders within the constituency to ensure its development and progress.