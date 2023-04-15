MP construct new classroom block for Mankran M/A Basic School

Dr Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency, has handed over a six-unit classroom block to the Mankranho Municipal Assembly Basic School in the Ahafo Region to facilitate teaching and learning.

The MP funded the GHC450,000 project, which has washrooms for both sexes, a mechanised borehole and an office.

Before the construction, some of the school children attended classes in a dilapidated structure, which impeded teaching and learning.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) learnt that the deplorable nature of the old structure made classes ineffective during the rainy seasons.

Dr Prempeh, also a Minister of State at the Office of the President, expressed optimism that the facility would not only facilitate serious academic work, but also increase student enrolment, and asked the school authorities to take good care of the building.

She commended the teachers for their commitment to serving in the area and advised them to redouble efforts to improve students’ performance at the Basic Education Certificate Examination.

Mr Charles Boampong, the Circuit Supervisor, said the classroom block had brought great relief to the school, and commended the MP for her passion towards enhancing the growth and development of education in the Municipality.

The MP had also constructed similar projects at the Techire Roman Catholic, Techire Basic and the Subinso Number One Basic schools to improve the teaching environment.

“Through her support, every school within the circuit has in one way or the other benefitted from educational facilities,” he added, and that about 59 primary schools in the area were enjoying the school feeding programme.

Mr Salifu Yakubu, the Headmaster, said the school, established in 1995 with only 25 pupils, currently had 405 pupils and students, and appealed for a computer laboratory to advance the study of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

He said because it was difficult to teach ICT, the teachers voluntarily contributed and bought two computers and accessories, but the machines were obsolete, hence the need for replacement.

Mr Seth Kofi Dankwa, the Tano North Deputy Director of Education, commended the MP and described her passion for education as exceptional.

He said Dr Prempeh had provided educational facilities to all the six senior high schools in the Tano North Municipality and “we are mostly grateful to the MP for helping to develop the Mankran Community.”

Nana Atiemo Oboobi Ababio, the Chief of Mankran, advised the people to support the MP to facilitate the development of the constituency.