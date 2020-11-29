Mr William Agyapong Quaittoo, the Member of Parliament for Akim Oda constituency has cut the sod for construction of 8.5 kilometres cocoa road at Gyadem – Nkwanta communities.

The road linking the two cocoa farming communities is awarded on contract with Jilcon Constriction Limited under the Ghana Cocoa Road Project.

He said, it is being funded by Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) and works will be completed within nine months.

The project is aimed at improving road networks in remote cocoa areas as well as creating congenial environment to promote livelihood of cocoa farmers.

He expressed the challenges associated with lobbying for the road for the past eight years saying it is now approved and has appeared on the 2020/2021 cocoa roads budget for the contractor to start.

In another development, Mr. Agyapong Quaittoo, the MP is canvassing votes for Nana Akufo Addo the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential candidate and Mr. Alexander Akwasi Acquah the parliamentary candidate for Akim Oda constituency.

He said, it is his focus for the party to win the election and urged members of the party to do away with divided attention.