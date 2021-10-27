MP cuts sod for construction of Anglican Primary School canteen

Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tema East Constituency, has cut sod for the construction of a fifty-seater canteen for pupils of Manhean St Mary’s Anglican Primary School A and B.

The facility, which was lobbied by the MP from the Flour Mill Ghana Company, is to provide a decent and hygienic environment for pupils to eat during their break periods.

Mr Shaul Hamtzani, Managing Director of Flour Mill Ghana and some staff of the company as well as staff of the school, joined the MP to cut the sod for the commencement of the construction of the canteen.

Mr Hamtzani stated that the company accepted to construct the canteen for the school as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility to the community.

Mr Odamtten expressed gratitude to the Management of the company and the unflinching support from his constituents to advance his work as MP and bring about development in the Constituency.

The MP charge the contractor to do a good job and urged the school authority to monitor the contractor to finish the work on time, while advising the school authority to take good care of the facility when completed.

Nene Akami Apaflo, a teacher at the school, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, revealed that the school compound housed five schools with no canteen for pupils, with pupils resorting to eating in the classrooms and littering them.

He stated that the only facility close to a canteen was a make shift structure which serves over 2,000 pupils of the five schools and 600 pupils of the Manhean St Mary’s Anglican Primary School A and B.

Nene Apaflo expressed appreciation to the MP for listening to their plight and coming to their aid, stating that the other schools on the compound would have access to the facility and hoped for its early completion.