MP cuts sod for construction of reproductive and child health block at Kwadaso

Professor Kingsley Nyarko, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has cut the sod for work to commence on a reproductive and child health block for the Nwamase Health Centre.

The project, comprising of a ward, two-unit office with washroom, is being executed by Nana Banahene Company Limited, a local contractor in the Kwadaso Municipality.

It is expected to be completed within six months, with funding from the central government.

Prof. Nyarko, addressing residents of Nwamase during the sod-cutting ceremony, said he remained committed to making health care accessible to the people of Kwadaso.

He noted that the project when completed, would help enhance healthcare delivery in the area and beyond.

Currently, the health centre has inadequate space for reproductive and child health services, making it difficult for effective and efficient health delivery.

The MP asked the people to remain patient and support him to continue to bring more development projects to the Municipality.

Mrs Grace Billi Kampitib, the Kwadaso Municipal Director of Health Services, said the project was timely and commended the MP for the intervention.

According to her, the project would have a great impact on healthcare delivery in the area and urged the contractor to work within the stipulated time for the contract.

Mr Richmond Agyenim Boateng, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said the Assembly would supervise and support the contractor to ensure speedy completion.