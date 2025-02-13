MP Demands Accountability as Former Minister Remains a Fugitive

Old Tafo MP Vincent Ekow Assafuah has taken a firm stand against former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, insisting that he must answer for his actions.

In a recent interview, Assafuah remarked, “He must carry his own cross,” a clear signal that he believes the former minister should shoulder the full weight of the ongoing investigations.

The comment came on the heels of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng’s revelation that Ofori-Atta had left the country despite repeated invitations to return. The move has not only led to his classification as a fugitive but has also intensified public debate over corruption allegations. The probe targets four major cases, including the controversial National Cathedral project, dealings with Strategic Mobilization Limited, and two other high-profile matters.

At a press briefing on February 12, Agyebeng underscored the urgency of the situation, warning that failure to return to Ghana would prompt decisive measures to secure his appearance. The episode has stirred widespread frustration among citizens, reflecting broader concerns about accountability within the political system. Observers suggest that this case is emblematic of deeper issues that continue to challenge the integrity of those entrusted with public office.