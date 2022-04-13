MP donates 200 dual-desks to four basic schools in Tema

Mr Yves Hanson-Nortey, the Member of Parliament for Tema Central, has presented 200 dual-desks to four public schools in the constituency to help improve the quality of education there.

The Community Eight No. 3 and 4 primaries, and Community Seven No. 1 and 2 primaries are the beneficiaries.

Mr Hanson-Nortey said it was the first set of some 300-school furniture he lobbied from the Minister of Education after receiving persistent requests from the Tema Metropolitan Education Directorate over the lack of desks for the schools.

He said government schools in the constituency were bedevilled with many challenges including infrastructure, computer laboratories, and other learning and teaching materials.

“When I first visited the schools, I was perplexed to see that they don’t have furniture, they have leaking roofs, the school infrastructure was built in the 1960s and are yet to see any facelift or renovations,” he said.

The MP, therefore, appealed to corporate organisations to partner the Government to solve some of the challenges, saying: “Tema schools also need help.”

He said he had begun an initiative to equip the nine public basic schools in his constituency with computer laboratories and that one had already been completed to facilitate the teaching and learning of Information and Communication Technology.

Mr Hanson-Nortey appealed to the Education Directorate and the beneficiary schools to maintain the desks to prolong their lifespan and derive the maximum benefit.

Mrs Bernice Ofori, the Tema Metropolitan Education Director, commended the MP for the support and that the furniture would encourage the children to focus on their studies and improve on their educational standards.