MP donates cash for community centre project in Akatsi North

Mr Peter Nortsu Kotoe, Member of Parliament for Akatsi North Constituency in the Volta Region, has presented a cash amount of GHC 10,000.00 towards the completion of a stalled community center project at Ave-Afiadenyigba Old Town.

The donation was to support a fund-raising programme by the community elders and members aim at completing the project which started in June 2017.

Mr Kotoe, who was a special guest at the community’s annual ‘Dunenyo Home Festival’ handed the cash amount to the leaders of the community through their Assembly member, Mr Sowu Isaac Newton.

Mr Kotoe, who is also a ranking member on Parliament’s Education Committee, commended the people of the area for their self-initiated effort in promoting community growth.

He further assured them of his continuous support in other areas of need including water, health, education, among others.

Mr Kotoe, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency after the event, said community development remained a strong focus during his tenure as an MP.

The assembly member on behalf of the community, expressed appreciation to the MP for the gesture.

He promised the funds would be properly used for its intended target.

Mr Kotoe was accompanied by some party executives to witness the 9th celebration of the ‘Dunenyo Home Festival’.

An undisclosed amount was also realised during the event.