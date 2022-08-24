MP donates cement bags towards renovation of Nkyerepoaso M/A Primary

Mrs Ama Pomah Boateng, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Juaben, has donated 50 bags of cement towards the renovation of the Nkyerepoaso M/A Primary School.

The donation, which was made on behalf of the MP by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Omane Aboagye, sought to accelerate the renovation of the school that was currently in a poor state.

Mr Aboagye, who handed over the cement at a fundraising event, underlined the need for all stakeholders to support the renovation of the classroom to ensure a conducive environment for academic work.

He said education remained a top priority of the Municipal Assembly and pledged the commitment of his administration to partner key stakeholders to raise the standard of education in the Municipality.

“Together with the Member of Parliament I wish to assure you that we shall leave no stone unturned in our quest to make quality education accessible to every child in our Municipality,” he noted.

The MCE, therefore, entreated the people to support the renovation of the school, through communal labour and financial contributions.

A representative of the Paramount Chief of Juaben Traditional Area Daasebre Otuo Siribour, donated GHC 2,000.00 on his behalf.

He admonished parents to provide the basic needs for their children’s education as the Government provided the infrastructure and logistics needed for their training.

He said parents should also desist from engaging their wards in farming and other domestic activities during school hours, adding that, such practices could only ruin the future of their kids.

Madam Hannah Adutwumwaa, Head Teacher of the school, who received the cement on behalf of the school thanked the MP, MCE and Daasebre Otuo Siribour ll, for their kind gesture and pledged to use the cement for the intended purpose.