MP donates hospital equipment to health centres in Trobu

Mr Moses Anim, Member of Parliament (MP) for Trobu Constituency, has donated hospital equipment and logistics to Achiato, Pokuase and Amanfrom health centres within the Ga North Municipality.

The equipment include beds, screens, Blood Pressure (BP) devices and administrative equipment.

The MP also commissioned a 165 KV power plant he donated to the Ofankor Hospital, also in the Municipality.

Mr Anim said the health needs of the people was paramount, hence the gesture to support the facilities.

He said part of his MP’s common fund and his personal contribution had been channelled to support health facilities in the Ga North Municipality.

Mr Anim promised his continuous support for the facilities and called on health workers to be passionate about their work whiles ensuring good relationship with patients.

He said: ” It is for God and country, no matter the pressure, you still have to keep it at the back of your mind that you are serving someone who is sick. A sick person is always under critical pressure and you need to handle them with care, treat patients with passion and empathy, so that the facility maintain its good name. ”

Dr. Maame Yaa Nhyira Essel, Municipal Director of Health Services, Ga North Municipal Area, expressed worry about increased in malaria cases in the area and said: “Mass distribution of mosquito nets distribution was done but the cases have not reduced.”

She advised the public to protect themselves by using mosquito nets, repellents and visit the health facilities for early diagnosis and treatment.

The Health Director said the facility would resume its 24-hour service following the donation by the MP.

She said: “so you can see that we don’t have sufficient waiting chairs, he has brought some to us, the beds were an issue, he has brought us beds, screens, weighing scales, BP machines, office equipment for administrative staff and many more, so now we can run fully as a proper health centre with hopes of becoming a polyclinic soon. ”

Dr. Essel said there were plans to set up an Eye, Nose and Throat ( ENT) Unit and called for support from stakeholders.

Nii Kortey Boi II, Chief of Ofankor, was grateful to the MP for the gesture and called for support to address the malaria situation in the Municipality.