MP donates ICT equipment to Basic School in Kwadaso

Professor Kingsley Nyarko, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has donated Information and Communication Technology (ICT) equipment to the Denkyemuoso M/A Basic School to promote teaching and learning.

The equipment, which included 10 computers, one projector, a projector screen, 11 tables and 22 chairs, were part of the MP’s support to education in the constituency.

He explained that prior to the intervention, the school had been without computers for many years, which negatively affected the teachers and pupils in their ICT lessons.

Prof. Nyarko stated that the world had become a global village and access to the internet and other technological devices were critical to learning new skills, and expressed the optimism that the support would help to improve ICT in the school.

He noted that quality education was an integral component of development in any society and pledged to prioritise education in the area.

The MP said there were many ongoing activities in the constituency to help uplift public schools to a higher standard and encouraged the teachers and pupils to take maximum advantage of the computers, to upgrade their knowledge in ICT.

He stated that every basic school needed computers for their pupils to promote innovative ideas and enable them to create things for themselves, and urged the teachers and management of the school to ensure that the equipment were put to good use and maintained.

Mr Richmond Agyenim Boateng, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kwadaso, said education could only be complete with the right facilities, especially at the pre-tertiary level.

He commended the MP for his continuous support for the people of Kwadaso and encouraged the pupils to take the ICT lessons seriously as it would help them in the future.