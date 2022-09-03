MP donates motor bikes, mattresses to GIS

Dr. Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North Constituency, has presented two motor bikes and mattresses to the Tano North Municipal Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

The presentation, according to the MP, also a Minister of State in-charge of Works and Housing, followed an appeal during her visit to the Command.

She assured the Service of the government’s commitment to adequately resource security agencies to enable them to work efficiently to control crime in the country.

Dr. Prempeh, who also serves on the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, commended security operatives in the area for their selfless services amid pressing challenges.

She entreated them to continue to adhere to high ethical standards and professionalism, build and strengthen friendly relationships with civilians, saying a cordial relationship with the civilians would allow them to “feed you with information on people with suspicious characters and movements”.

Superintendent Oscar Asante, the Sector Commander, thanked the MP for the gesture, saying the motorbikes and mattresses would greatly help the Command in its out-station operations.

He said the Command had 39 immigration personnel, including eight officers, but added lack of vehicles and motor bikes were slowing down operations in the area.