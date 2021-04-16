Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta constituency in the Volta region has donated some air conditioners to the Keta municipal hospital for a good working environment.

The donation was in fulfillment of a promise he made to his constituents during campaigns leading to the 2020 elections.

In a short ceremony, Mr Gakpey said he had key areas of concern that he would shift attention to and pledged to promote good health among his people, youth and sports, education, and others.

Madam Dora Kugbonu, the Keta Municipal health promotion officer on behalf of management of the hospital, expressed gratitude to the MP for the gesture.

She promised to put the equipment valued at GHC 6,000 to good use for efficient and effective service delivery.

In a related development, Mr Gakpey disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), he was collaborating with the Keta Municipal assembly and Keta based Jubilee radio for free eye screening exercise for those within the constituency.
The exercise which commenced on Tuesday April 13, was expected to end on Saturday April 17.

Mr Gakpey said he would continue championing health issues of his people “since good health is more important.”
“This is my number one priority, to make my people free from health related issues,” he added.

Those with health complications and severe eye related problems would be diagnosed with free medication for treatment.

The exercise would be rolled out in all the electoral areas within the constituency.

