MP Dr. Kingsley Agyeman Rallies Forces to Combat Environmental Harm in Abuakwa South

The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South Constituency, Dr. Kingsley Agyeman, has launched a decisive campaign to combat environmental degradation in the constituency. His mission is to restore ecological balance and safeguard the livelihoods of his people.

The constituency is currently grappling with widespread environmental destruction, primarily caused by illegal mining activities. These operations are polluting vital water sources and ravaging farmlands, including cocoa plantations, which are central to the local economy. Though residents are deeply concerned, many feel powerless in the face of these ongoing threats and have consistently called on their MP to intervene.

“As the MP of the area, I have received a number of concerns from my constituents about the devastating impact of illegal mining activities, the pollution of water sources and the destruction of farmlands. I can no longer sit and watch as these illegal activities continue to destroy the livelihoods of my constituents,” Dr. Agyeman lamented.

In response, Dr. Agyeman has taken immediate and strategic action, starting with a critical security intervention. He convened a high-level meeting with the Regional, Divisional, and District Police Commanders in the Abuakwa South Municipality.

“I convened a crucial security meeting with the Regional, Divisional, and the District Police Commanders in the Abuakwa South Municipality,” he explained.

According to the MP, the meeting focused on devising practical strategies to tackle the illegal mining menace and restore order.

“Our discussions centered on security issues affecting our communities, with a particular focus on the devastating impact of illegal mining activities,” he noted.

He emphasized the need for coordinated efforts among security services.

“We acknowledged the need for strengthened collaboration, intelligence sharing, and proactive enforcement to restore safety and environmental sanity in our municipality.”

During the meeting, Dr. Agyeman reaffirmed his commitment to backing security agencies with the necessary tools and political support to ensure the enforcement of environmental laws.

“I reaffirmed my unwavering commitment to supporting our security services with the necessary logistics and political will to clamp down on these destructive activities. Together, we will protect the people, preserve our land, and uphold the dignity of Abuakwa South.”

The divisional and district police commanders, along with other heads of security in the Municipality, have all pledged their unwavering support for the fight to restore Abuakwa’s natural environment.

Similarly, the Member of Parliament convened a bipartisan forum with all political stakeholders, where they resolved to set aside politics and unite in confronting the environmental threats facing the Municipality.

“In line with my commitment to tackling this menace, we held a bipartisan forum where we agreed to crack down on illegal mining in the constituency, without allowing politics to interfere,” Dr. Agyeman revealed.

Beyond the enforcement and political measures, Dr. Agyeman is also looking at long-term, sustainable solutions. Recognizing that youth unemployment is a driving force behind illegal mining, he is working to create alternative sources of income for young people in the area.

“It is for this reason that I am earnestly using my high office as MP to lobby investors into the constituency to establish diverse businesses that will provide decent sources of employment for the youth.”

He remains optimistic about the constituency’s prospects.

“So far, interactions with my contacts from across the world show a promising future for the constituency. But for these opportunities to materialize, we need to maintain a sustainable environment that can attract the necessary investments.”

Dr. Agyeman concluded with a passionate appeal to those engaged in environmentally harmful practices to turn a new leaf and embrace more sustainable livelihoods.

He encouraged them to explore alternatives such as farming, vegetable cultivation, livestock rearing, or poultry, ventures that can provide income while preserving the environment for future generations.