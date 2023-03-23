MP drills boreholes to mark World Water Day in Tano North

Dr Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North Municipality in the Ahafo Region, is drilling four mechanised boreholes to provide potable water to deprived communities in the Municipality.

As Ghana joins the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s World Water Day, the MP, also a Minister of State at the office of the President assured to drill 150 boreholes in the constituency for all the people to access potable water.

World Water Day is held annually on 22 March to focus attention on the importance of freshwater and advocating for the sustainable management of freshwater resources.

The day set aside by the United Nations (UN) highlights actions to tackle the global water crisis in support of Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) six of achieving water and sanitation for all by 2030.

During an inspection visit to the beneficiary’s communities, which included Ahyiayem, Susuaho, Bomaa Dwenase and Jerusalem, Dr Prempeh said he had so far drilled 120 mechanised boreholes across communities in the constituency.

Residents in the four communities fetch water from nearby streams and for their domestic chores.

About seven years to the SDGs, the MP underlined the need to ensure that deprived communities access water to put the nation on the edge to achieving the set target for the global goal six.

As a necessity of life, Dr Prempeh said she had prioritised the provision of potable water, saying she was doing her best to achieve 100 percent water coverage in the constituency.

Earlier, the MP performed a ground-breaking ceremony for work to commence on the construction of a Kindergarten block for the Duayaw-Nkwanta Presbyterian Primary School.

To be completed within three months, the project would contain two classroom blocks, an office, and washrooms for both boys and girls.

Nana Ekow Mensah, the Tano North Municipal Director of Education, expressed appreciation to the MP for her continuous support towards enhancing the growth and development of education in the municipality.

He told the Ghana News Agency that with the support of the MP, student performance in the Basic Education Certificate Examination in the Tano North Municipality had improved.

Notwithstanding, Mr Mensah said most of the schools in the area needed classrooms and furniture and appealed for support from the Municipal Assembly and other stakeholders in the municipality and beyond.