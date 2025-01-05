MP-elect Dr. Kingsley Agyemang Calls for Government-Led Reconstruction of Kantamanto Market After Devastating Fire

The Member of Parliament-elect for Abuakwa South, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, is urging the government to take immediate action in leading the reconstruction of the Katamanto market in Accra’s central business district, following a devastating fire that broke out on Thursday.

The fire ravaged a significant portion of the market, affecting over 30,000 businesses and tragically claiming one life.

Despite the scale of the disaster, reports indicate that traders have already started rebuilding the market on their own, utilizing their technical expertise. However, Dr. Agyemang has voiced strong opposition to this approach, calling for a government-led initiative to ensure that the reconstruction is carried out in a way that adheres to proper safety and structural standards.

In an interview following his registration as an MP, Dr. Agyemang said, “I understand they have begun reconstructing the market themselves, and I strongly oppose this approach. We cannot continue to repeat the mistakes of the past and expect different outcomes. The reconstruction of Katamanto must be a government-led initiative.”

He highlighted the importance of incorporating sound engineering principles in the new market design, warning that rebuilding the market in the same way as it existed before would be a grave mistake. “The new structures must be professionally designed and constructed to address the vulnerabilities that contributed to this tragedy,” he added.

While empathizing with the traders’ need to resume their businesses, Dr. Agyemang emphasized that a proper course of action is necessary to prevent a repeat of such disasters. He reiterated, “As much as I empathize with their plight, it is imperative that the government takes full charge of this process.”

Another key point raised by Dr. Agyemang was the need for the integration of an insurance framework into the reconstruction process. Referring to the Insurance Act, Act 1061 of 2021, which mandates that all commercial buildings be insured, he stressed that insurance should be a central component of the new market design. “Insurance must be a fundamental component of the new market. This is not merely a suggestion but a legal requirement of serious consequence. The act ensures that traders and their investments are protected, while fostering a culture of resilience and preparedness against unforeseen events,” he said.

The Katamanto fire, which occurred in the early hours of the new year, is believed to have been caused by faulty electrical wiring or potential arson, according to preliminary investigations by the Ghana National Fire Service. Katamanto is renowned for its bustling trade in second-hand clothing, drawing thousands of traders and buyers daily.

In addition to the Katamanto tragedy, a separate fire incident has been reported at the Kwadaso wood market in Kumasi, where over 130 stalls were destroyed, further highlighting the ongoing fire risk in markets across the country.

Meanwhile, the Gbese Stool, led by Paramount Chief Nii Ayi Bonte II, has issued a warning against the erection of wooden structures on the Katamanto land, clarifying that the government does not own the property.

As Ghana faces recurrent fire outbreaks, particularly during the dry season, markets and rural areas remain especially vulnerable. Dr. Agyemang’s call for a government-driven, professionally designed reconstruction of Katamanto underscores the need for long-term solutions to protect the livelihoods of thousands of traders and to mitigate future fire risks.