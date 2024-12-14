MP-elect Edem Agbana Urges NPP to Focus on Self-Assessment After Election Defeat

Edem Agbana, the Member of Parliament-elect for Ketu North, has called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stop the blame game and instead focus on conducting a thorough self-assessment following their significant defeat in the recent elections.

In a candid interview on Citi FM’s Point Blank segment, Agbana pointed out that voter apathy was not an issue unique to the NPP, but rather a challenge that affected all political parties, including his own.

He urged the NPP to put aside excuses and reflect on the factors that contributed to their loss, suggesting that a comprehensive analysis would be more productive than continuing to point fingers.

“I think that if I have any advice to give my friends in the NPP, they need to get back to the drawing board and do some deep assessment of what happened, what caused their defeat, rather than being on the fence and still engaging in the blame game and blaming apathy and all of that,” Agbana stated. “The apathy did not affect only the NPP, it affected all of us.”

His remarks come as the NPP grapples with the aftermath of the elections, with many in the party trying to understand the reasons behind their poor performance.