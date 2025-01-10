MP Eric Agbana Calls for Unity Amid Backlash Over Presidential Dinner Invitations

Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana, has called on party foot soldiers to put an end to the backlash and attacks circulating over the recent presidential dinner.

The event, which sparked a wave of criticism on social media, has seen some party supporters expressing dissatisfaction with the invitation list, particularly the inclusion of individuals who were not directly involved in the struggle for political power.

A number of foot soldiers have voiced their frustration, feeling sidelined after their efforts played a crucial role in helping the party regain control of the administration. Some have pointed out that these individuals, despite not being directly involved in the campaign or the struggles, were nevertheless given prominent seats at the dinner, which has caused discontent among those who feel their contributions have been overlooked.

In a response aimed at quelling the unrest, Agbana took to social media to reassure the foot soldiers, urging them to focus on the bigger picture and avoid divisive rhetoric. He reminded them of the greater vision set out by former President John Dramani Mahama and his administration, emphasising that their efforts were not in vain.

According to Agbana, Mahama’s transformative agenda will create sustainable job opportunities, ultimately improving the lives of the party’s grassroots supporters. He urged the foot soldiers to trust in the leadership and look forward to the long-term benefits that the administration will bring to them and their communities.

In his message, Agbana called for unity and faith in the leadership, reassuring the foot soldiers that the administration remains committed to their well-being and that their contributions would be recognised in due time. His call for solidarity and patience is a reminder of the importance of unity in the party, especially as it navigates the complex dynamics within the political landscape.

Read His Post Below

A Message to My Senior Comrades and Fellow Young People

Dear Comrades,

I humbly appeal to our senior comrades that this is the right time to engage our young people more actively and correct them with wisdom when they go overboard in their expressions. We must avoid being dismissive of their concerns.

Some of these young people have faced significant challenges, including losing jobs and opportunities due to their affiliation to the NDC in the past. Many of them have also fiercely defended our party on social media, often enduring vile attacks on our behalf. If some of them feel hurt over not being invited to a dinner, the solution is not to dismiss their reactions but to guide and mentor them constructively.

To my fellow young people, I urge you to remain focused on the bigger picture. President Mahama is genuinely committed to empowering the youth through sustainable job creation and providing an enabling environment for us to thrive. While receiving an invitation to a dinner is a wonderful experience, our focus should remain on these long-term opportunities that will secure a better future for us all.

I was not invited to the said dinner, but that in no way diminishes my relevance or contribution to the party and our shared cause. It is important to clarify that the event was neither state-sponsored nor funded by the party’s structures. It was privately organized by a group of individuals.

On this note, I respectfully urge everyone to cease fire and bring an end to the ongoing commentary surrounding this matter. Let us redirect our energy towards unity and progress for the greater good of our party and country.

Thank you.

In Solidarity,

Eric Edem Agbana

MP, Ketu North.

Former Deputy National Youth Organizer.