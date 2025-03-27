MP Files Injunction Against Chief Justice’s Removal

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has filed an injunction application at the Supreme Court seeking to prevent the President, John Dramani Mahama, and the Council of State from proceeding with the processes towards the removal of Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo from office as Chief Justice (CJ) and Justice of the Supreme Court.

The application follows a previous application brought before the Supreme Court by lawyers of the Old Tafo legislator, challenging the processes and urging the court to declare the consultation processes triggered by the President as null and void and of no effect.

In his affidavit in support of the application, the Old Tafo MP indicated that he is filing the application in his capacity as a citizen of Ghana who has a duty to protect and uphold the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, 1992.

He stated that he instructed his lawyers to file the proceedings, being concerned about the unconstitutionality of the processes embarked upon by the President of the Republic for the removal of the Chief Justice.