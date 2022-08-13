MP for Adaklu Supports Health Delivery in his District

Adaklu MP, supports .health care .delivery, District Health Mr. Governs Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu, has presented hospital equipment worth 30,000 Ghana Cedis to the Adaklu District Health Directorate to support health delivery outcomes in the district.o

The items were also to help kick start services at the newly built Health Centre at Adaklu Dave.

The items, handed over in a brief ceremony at Adaklu Tsriefe in the Adaklu District, included an adult weighing scale, BP apparatus, examination bed, a foetal doppler, dressing set, 10 galipot m, 10 kidney dishes, a bed pan and a fridge thermometer.

The others were a delivery bed and a hospital bed, a drip stand, three gun thermometers, mackintosh, ward screens, plaster aprons, suturing set and a glucometer.

He stated that he had also released an amount of 75,000 Ghana Cedis for the extension of water to the facility.

The MP said healthcare delivery had improved drastically from six health facilities before the inauguration of the district in 2012 to 18.

“Though the situation has improved, we are not where we want to be yet, a brighter day will come when we have a district hospital, ” he said.

He said he would continue to invest more into improving facilities in the health and education sectors in the district to improve the people’s quality of life.

The MP said he used 14,000 Ghana Cedis of his share of the Common Fund to pay for the cost of the equipment while the rest was paid from his own resources.

He pledged to provide the district with an ultrasound equipment and appealed to the Health Directorate to train people to handle it, adding “human resource development is key to Healthcare delivery.”

Mr Agbodza also promised to work towards the provision of nurses’ quarters at all Community Health Planning Services Compounds (CHPS) in the district, adding that expansion work would start at the Adaklu Torda CHPS compound next month.

Mr. Charles Azagba, the Adaklu District Director of Health, praised the chiefs and people in the district for releasing land to build CHPS compounds and in some instances giving out houses free of charge to be used for such purposes.

He announced that OPD attendance had increased to 43,000 in 2021 from the previous figure of 17,000 due to improvement in healthcare delivery in the district.

Mr Azagba praised Mr Agbodza for the gesture and appealed to organisation’s and philanthropists to emulate his shining example.

Togbe Agbobada IV, Chief of Adaklu Anfoe, praised health workers who accepted postings to the district and assured them of his maximum support and cooperation and that of his colleagues.