MP for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai assures constituents of more development

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency, Mr Alfred Obeng-Boateng, has expressed commitment to undertaking projects to boost economic development and create jobs to improve the livelihoods of the people in the constituency.

“My aim is not to amass wealth for myself and my family but I am here to seek the welfare of the people,” he said while admitting that there were many development concerns that needed to be addressed in the constituency.

Mr Obeng-Boateng gave the assurance when he addressed executives and other faithful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at its Annual Delegates Conference held in three separate zones of the constituency.

The delegates conference was held in three separate zones due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated restrictions.

The MP thanked the constituents and promised to work hard to justify the trust and confidence reposed in him.

He mentioned a number of completed and ongoing projects, which were undertaken with funding from his own resources.

They include the drilling of 25 mechanized boreholes, distribution of 450,000 rubber seedlings to farmers, payment of school fees for brilliant but needy students, construction of an I.C.T Centre, kindergarten structures, On-going cassava processing factory and sponsorship for Basic Education Certificate Examination Mock (BECE).

He also told the gathering that he was monitoring all road contracts and other government projects awarded in the constituency to ensure their speedy and successful completion.

Mr Obeng-Boateng commended President Akufo-Addo-led administration for prudent policies and programmes geared towards improving the well-being of people.

He mentioned, for instance, the Free Senior High School programme, Planting for Food and Jobs, One ambulance for each Constituency, planting for export and rural development (PERD), among others and urged the youth to take advantage of such policies to enrich their lives.

Mr Samuel Adu Agyei, Western North Regional Organiser of the NPP, who represented the Regional Chairman, commended the electorates for their immense contributions during the 2020 general elections which saw the Western North Region winning two more seats.

He urged the supporters to refrain from divisive tendencies but work for peace and unity to enhance development.

Mr Alfred Amoah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, urged the community members to inculcate the attitude of regular hands washing with soap under running water, wearing of face masks and maintain social distancing to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.