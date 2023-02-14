MP for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai debunks allegation of dereliction of duty

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency, Mr Alfred Obeng-Boateng, has debunked allegations that he was neglecting his duties.

The lawmaker was, among other things, accused of turning a deaf ear to the resettlement of Bibiani Old Town and Zongo communities by Asante Gold Corporation, Bibiani Ltd, leading to a clash between the residents in the Zongo communities and the military.

However, a statement issued and signed by Mr Osei Koranteng Richard, Constituency Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), said the allegations were unsubstantiated and only a deliberate attempt to dent the hard earned reputation of the MP.

According to the statement, the MP was working hard to alleviate human suffering and as such had facilitated the training of over 100 youth in heavy-duty machines, modern printing, and marketing.

It stated that the accusations that the MP was not concerned about the welfare of the people were not true and mentioned some interventions by the MP, including the construction of 20 mechanized boreholes to relieve the constituents of difficulties associated with clean and safe water.

It said the MP had purchased a 110 KVA generator set for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal hospital to supply power to the hospital during power outages from the national grid.

Additionally, it said the MP had purchased four Nissan hardbody pickup vehicles for the Police in the Western North to combat crime.

It continued to state that the MP secured permanent jobs for many youth in the constituency and other parts of the Western North Region.

Concerning the clash between the military and the Bibiani Zongo community, the statement explained that the MP could not be held responsible for the unfortunate incident.

“We would like to state categorically that the incident occurred not as a result of the dereliction of the MP’s duty,” the statement said.

“The MP went to the scene immediately after the incident to dialogue with the chief and people for the next action to be taken. The victims were also visited and given words of consolation and financial support by the MP,” the statement added.

It said the MP issued a statement in Parliament and sought for relief and an in-depth investigation into the matter.

“All constituents will attest to the fact that the swift manner in which the issue was handled indicated that the member of Parliament is working”, the statement stated.

On the resettlement of Bibiani Old Town and Zongo communities, the statement said the MP had contributed immensely to the implementation of the policy and urged all stakeholders to tackle the issue with circumspection.