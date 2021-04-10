The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency, Mr Alfred Obeng-Boateng has paid a working visit to a number of Government Institutions and Agencies within the Bibiani Municipality.

The visit was to thank the various Departments and Agencies for the excellent roles played before, during and after the December,2020, General Elections.

The working visit and familiarization tour commenced from the Bibiani Senior High Technical School, where the MP interacted with the Management and Staff of the school.

The tour also took Mr Obeng-Boateng to the Bibiani Municipal Assembly where, he interacted with the MCE and the Municipal Security Council.

Other Departments visited were Department of Agriculture, Forestry Commission, Electoral Commission, Ghana Police Service, National Service Secretariat, Audit Service, National Commission on Civic Education, Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice.

The rest are; the Ghana Education Service, Divisional Police Command, Municipal Health Directorate, National Health Insurance Authority, Municipal Hospital, Electricity Company of Ghana, Minerals Commission among others.

At all the meetings, the MP reassured the Departmental Heads of his commitment to fulfill all the campaign promises to improve on the living conditions of the constituents.

The various Institutions gave the Member of Parliament a warm reception and expressed their appreciation for the visit and pledged to work peacefully with him.

They also assured him of their support in all endeavours and would continue to render good services to the development of the Constituency and Ghana as a whole.

The Departmental Heads outlined some of their challenges of which the MP promised to do his best to ameliorate them.

Mr Obeng-Boateng hinted that, an emergency fund would be instituted of which he could contribute his monthly salary to the fund.

He in this regard indicated that a five member committee with representatives from the various zones were set up to ensure prudent management of the fund.