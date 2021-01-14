Mr Andrew Asiamah Amoako, the Independent Member of Parliament for Fomena Constituency, has associated himself with the New Patriotic Party’s caucus in the eighth Parliament.

Mr Amoako made this known in a letter written to the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, on Wednesday in Accra.

The MP, who is also the Second Deputy Speaker, said he would side with his former party for purposes of transacting business in the “House associate.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, I do hereby affirm that I shall cooperate and collaborate with the NPP Caucus in the Eighth Parliament,” the letter emphasised.