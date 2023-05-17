MP for Ho Central Commissions Classroom Block for Ziavi-Lume Basic School

Member of Parliament for the Ho Central Constituency, Benjamin Komla Kpodo, has commissioned a 3- unit classroom block for the Ziavi-Lume Basic School in the Ho Municipality of the Volta region.

At a brief ceremony to officially hand over the project to the school, Mr Kpodo said he embarked on the project after the school authorities appealed to him for assistance.

He said the project was one of the many he had done as part of his efforts to improve upon teaching and learning within the Ho Municipality.

Mr Kpodo emphasized the important role of education in national development and called on society to invest massively in the education of the younger generation who were the future leaders.

“Education is the only legacy we can bequeath to our younger ones – it should therefore be the clarion call on all stakeholders, including parents, guardians, teachers, government and the entire society to ensure that our children get the best of education they need to become useful adults who will contribute meaningfully to nation building,” the MP said.

Mr Kpodo who had been MP for the area for two terms, and is no longer running for the position, advised all persons vying to take over from him to prioritize the infrastructure needs of the people of the constituency.

He said all funds available to MP’s such as the MP’s common fund, Get Fund etc, should be judiciously used for the betterment of the lot of the masses.

The MP called on the leadership of the beneficiary school to ensure that the classroom was well taken care of in order to serve it’s intended purpose.

Mr Bright Danso, headmaster of the school, expressed profound gratitude to the MP for the gesture, which he said could not have come at a better time.

He promised to ensure that the project got the best of care in order to serve it’s intended purpose.

The MP, an old “Vandal” of the Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana, was accompanied by some members of the Volta Chapter of the Old Vandals Association, including it’s Vice President, Mr Favour Randy Mortey and Mr Edem Kofi Kpotosu, the newly elected parliamentary candidate for the Ho Central Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Divine Bosson, Municipal Chief Executive for Ho, and Togbe Adzah Kwodzo III, chief of Ziavi-Lume were also at the ceremony.