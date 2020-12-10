Mr Benjamin Komla Kpodo, Member of Parliament- elect (MP) for Ho Central, has expressed appreciation to the constituents for retaining him in Parliament.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, the MP for Ho expressed gratitude to the electorate for the “show of love and support for the Party and former President John Dramani Mahama” during the general election held on December 7.

He said they had demonstrated love and support through their votes and accepted the “onerous responsibility” of representing the Constituency once more as their MP.

The MP-elect also extended his gratitude to chiefs and other traditional leaders in the Constituency, professional groups, labour groups, groups of artisans’ associations, student groups, market women and men, traders associations, driver’s associations, Okada riders, the media and the youth for the electoral success.

“Our contributions constitute a huge effort towards the National endeavour. Whilst we seek justice in the declaration of results, we urge you all to remain calm and focused,” he said.