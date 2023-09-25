MP for Keta and Salvation army goes to the aid flood victims

Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, has collaborated with the Salvation Army to donate some relief items to victims of the recent floods that destroyed homes and property and displaced hundreds of people within the Keta Municipality.

The items included bags of rice, cooking oil, toiletries among others.

Speaking at a brief ceremony to present the items to the victims, the MP said, he was touched by the plight of the people after touring the affected communities and witnessing first hand the extent of damage caused by the floods.

He said he took the initiative to put together the items through the help of the Salvation Army, as a widow’s way of helping the victims cope with the devastating effects of the floods in the interim, whiles efforts are made to find a lasting solution to the perennial occurrence.

The MP promised to continue to lend a helping hand to the victims and the rest of the people of the Municipality as the Lord provides.

Some of the beneficiaries took turns to express appreciation to the MP and the Salvation Army team for remembering and coming to their aid with the items, which they said could not have come at a better time.

They further appealed to the MP and his partners to extend the gesture to cover other victims who could not get the items in subsequent donations.