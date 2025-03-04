MP for Kwahu Afram Plains North Decries Poor State of Education Facilities

The Member of Parliament for Kwahu Afram Plains North, Worlase Kpeli, has reiterated his commitment to addressing the dire state of education in his constituency, calling for urgent support to improve infrastructure and enhance teacher welfare.

During a familiarization tour, he highlighted the numerous challenges faced by schools, particularly those on the islands, where teachers struggle with poor living conditions and unsafe travel routes.

According to the MP, many teachers have to cross rivers—both small and large—to reach the district education office or their respective schools. To enhance their safety, he has already started providing some teachers with life jackets but acknowledged that more are needed.

He appealed to stakeholders, including NGOs and philanthropic organizations, to support efforts to acquire and distribute essential safety equipment for teachers.

“We have many schools on the islands, and teachers face real dangers traveling to their workplaces. I have provided some life jackets, but there is still a lot more to be done. I am using this medium to appeal to all stakeholders and NGOs who care about Afram Plains North to help us acquire more safety equipment for our teachers,” Kpeli stated.

The District Director of Education, Victoria Atsupe Baku, further shed light on the severe shortage of teachers in the area.

She revealed that the district currently has 545 teachers across 95 schools, with many institutions operating with just one teacher handling all classes from kindergarten to junior high school.

“In some schools, there is only one teacher managing everything from KG to primary six. The situation is alarming, and we need immediate intervention,” she said.

Baku also stressed the need for improved infrastructure, pointing out that several classroom blocks were in a deteriorated state, with cracked walls and damaged floors. She called for renovations and additional teachers’ bungalows to encourage more educators to accept postings to the district.

“Afram Plains North is like a country on its own. Many teachers refuse to accept postings here due to the lack of proper accommodation. We have some bungalows, but they are in bad shape and need urgent renovations. If more housing facilities are provided, especially on the islands, I believe more teachers will be willing to come and work here,” she added.

The challenges facing the district highlight the broader struggle of rural education in Ghana, where poor infrastructure, inadequate staffing, and logistical difficulties continue to hinder quality learning.

With both the MP and education authorities pushing for urgent intervention, stakeholders will be watching closely to see if concrete actions are taken to address these pressing issues.

The MP also visited State institutions in the district including the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service and the District Fire Department.