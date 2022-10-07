MP for Yendi donates polytank to Immigration Service

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, Member of Parliament for Yendi has donated a 5,000-litre polytank to the Yendi Sector Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to help officers store water for their operations.

The gesture was also to ensure uninterrupted sustainable management of water and access to safe water for the officers.

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Constituency Executives at Yendi, led by Mr Fuseini Wumbei Sandoo, Second Vice Chairman of the NPP in the Yendi Constituency, on behalf of the MP, presented the polytank to the authorities of the GIS at Yendi.

Mr Sandoo said the gesture formed part of the MP’s desire to find solution to the challenge of water storage facing the GIS in the area.

Chief Superintendent of Immigration, Mr William Morwu Korley, Yendi Sector Commander of GIS, who received the item, expressed appreciation to the MP for responding to the challenges of the GIS in the area, describing it as laudable.