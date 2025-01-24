MP Francis Owusu-Akyaw Sees Lithium Discovery as Key to Ghana’s Clean Energy Future

Francis Kwabena Berempong Owusu-Akyaw, the Member of Parliament for Juaben in the Ashanti Region, has hailed Ghana’s recent discovery of lithium in commercial quantities as a major opportunity to fast-track the country’s clean energy agenda.

In a Facebook post marking the International Day of Clean Energy, Owusu-Akyaw emphasized the crucial role lithium plays in renewable energy technologies, such as batteries for electric vehicles and solar power storage. He believes that harnessing this resource could position Ghana as a global leader in the clean energy revolution while promoting local sustainable development.

“Lithium offers a unique opportunity for Ghana to transform its energy landscape, reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, and create a thriving renewable energy sector,” Owusu-Akyaw stated.

The MP urged for a strategic and sustainable approach to exploiting the lithium resource, emphasizing the importance of responsible practices that benefit both the environment and local communities. “We must avoid exploitation at the expense of our environment and local communities,” he added.

Owusu-Akyaw also pointed out the potential economic advantages, noting that the global renewable energy sector already employs millions. He suggested that by scaling up lithium processing and investing in renewable energy projects, Ghana could create thousands of jobs, attract global investment, and foster innovation.

He concluded by urging all stakeholders to integrate lithium development into a broader renewable energy strategy, emphasizing the need for technological advancements to produce high-quality batteries that meet international standards. “This discovery is not just a milestone; it’s a chance to rewrite our energy story and secure a prosperous and sustainable future for generations to come,” he said.