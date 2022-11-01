MP, GFZA organise breast cancer screening for women, men in Agona West

Over 400 women in the Agona West constituency in the Central Region, have undergone breast cancer screening, as part of activities marking the October breast cancer month. About 10 men also took part in the screening exercise.

The screening was part of breast cancer awareness campaign programme jointly organised by Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison, the Member of Parliament for Agona West and the Ghana Free Zone Authority.

The month of October had been declared for breast cancer awareness campaign and it is being observed worldwide.

Mrs Morrison said she decided to organise the breast cancer screening, especially for women in the Agona West to avert the infection.

“Statistics from Komfo Anokye Hospital show that of the 500 people diagnosed with breast cancer annually, women form 90 per cent of the number,” she stated.

The MP who was the former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, expressed the believe that enhanced sensitization was the surest way to beat breast cancer and that it should not only be done in the month of October, but it should be consistent.

Mrs Morrison said breast cancer is not spiritual since science has proven it otherwise and so people should understand and accept that scientific outcome.

She said it was significant that both sexes (male and female), undergo breast examination every six months or a year at a health facility to be able to seek early treatment and prevention of cancers.

Mr Ziblim Alhasan, a Director at the GFZA, who represented its Chief Executive Officer, said the Authority had helped to organise the breast cancer screening for women at La and Dome Kwabenya markets in Accra.

He said early detection of breast cancer was the best way for treatment and prevention.

Ms Faustina Agyei, a Nutrition Officer at the Agona West Municipal Health Directorate, urged women to be circumspect in their diets and also desist from keeping monies and mobile phones in their brassiere to avoid contracting infections.