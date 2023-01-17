MP highlights completed roads, electricity projects in Sunyani East

The Sunyani East constituency has equally benefited from electricity and road projects under President Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo-Addo’s six-years administration, Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency has said.

He, therefore, promised to ensure that construction of roads and electricity extension projects would be equally shared in all the communities in the constituency to improve the living conditions of the people.

The MP gave the promise in a statement issued and signed by Abubakari Yakubu, the Sunyani East Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani.

Highlighting some of the development projects, the statement said through the MP electricity power had been extended to deprived communities including Benue Nkwanta, Kurosua number one, Mamprusi, Kyeremehkrom, Osofokrom, Tano Ano, Mensahkrom, Yatareso and Yawhima- Forkuokron.

It said street lighting projects were progressing steadily Nsaagobesa, Kwaku Polo, Osofokrom Asikasu, Yeboahkrom, Yamiri Bungalow, and Koo Kyere.

On roads, the statement indicated constructions works on the 29-kilometer Sunyani Inner City Roads project being executed by the Chinese Sino-hydro Corporation was also on course, saying very soon the asphalting work would begin at the UENR roundabout through to GETFUND to the STU roundabout portion of the project.

The Bakoniaba-Mungu Parks, Penkwasi-SUBSEC, as well as Nkwabeng North stretches had already been tarred while work on first coating were also progressing at the Dr Berko and Akokorakwadwom portions of the project, the statement indicated.

It said drainage works had also been completed at the Tyco, Penkwasi Islamic School, Agya Nkroma portions of the project had also been completed, adding very soon works on the Abesim- Agape Evangelical, Abesim Chief Palace roads would soon commence.

Works on the 10-kilometer asphaltic overlay at the Bakoniaba main road and Melcom links as well as the old Odomase road, Area four and Nimpon links would also begin soon.

The Area One links and Nana Bosoma market through to Penkwasi High Tension were completed while the 14 kilometre New-Dormaa-Yawhima- Kotokrom stretch was also ongoing.

“Digging has started for the median final stage of the drainage system and ongoing compression has been revised to include the Kobedi stretch,” it stated, adding that work on the critical Abesim-Asansanane bridge had also been completed.