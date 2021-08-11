MP, Hope For Ghana commissions new classroom block in Akatsi South

Mr Bernard Ahiafor, Member of Parliament (MP) for Akatsi South and Hope For Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), have commissioned a three-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities for Kpevenu Primary school in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region.

The new school building block would eliminate the age-long struggles by staff and pupils of the school who in the past, were struggling to have access to qualified education under a thatched-roofed wooden structure.

The project consists of a storeroom, a well-stocked library, staff office, modern WC toilet facility for both staff and pupils, and equipped with furniture and fixed fans for quality education delivery.

The building also has solar systems installed to provide electricity to the school since access to electricity in the area remains a challenge.

Dr Steve Greene, International Director together with Mr Bernard Ahiafor, the Country Representative for Hope for Ghana, who commissioned the project, said children must not be denied access to quality education.

Dr Greene in his address said the gesture was part of many projects undertaken by his outfit throughout his stay in the country for over thirty years which would promote quality education in the Municipality and the entire country at large.

He appealed to the Akatsi South Education Directorate to enhance the staff strength and other important resources needed for the school’s academic growth.

He also encouraged the pupils to rise to the challenge by taking their studies to another higher level.

Dr Steve further commended the Chiefs, elders, past and present assembly members of the area, as well as community members for their support in ensuring timely execution of the project.

Mr Bernard Ahiafor, on his part, revealed that similar projects have been commissioned in some communities in his constituency such as Live-Gakpokope.

“We are extending these projects to other communities who are in dire need of ensuring quality education for their wards.”

Mr Ahiafor further commended Dr Steve for bringing relief to his constituents by providing over 30 boreholes to some communities yearning for good potable drinking water and said: “more would soon be constructed.”

Mrs Paulina Slim Ewoade, the Akatsi South Municipal Director of Education, entreated guardians to show commitment to their children’s educational needs by providing learning materials for them at home.

She further commended and assured the donors of putting the facility to good use.

Mr Owusu Anthony, the Akatsi South Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who chaired the short ceremony, appealed to pupils and staff of the school in keeping the school environment neat and clean as “we have come to see it today.”

Mr Prosper Agbeli, the assembly member for Alorkpa Avadre electoral area, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) his community members, who were predominantly vegetables, maize, and yarm farmers, were faced with several challenges such as, bad roads, water, healthcare delivery, quality education, and others.

He appealed to the government and other philanthropists to come to their aid.

Mr James Barabu, the headteacher of the school, disclosed to the GNA, the school has a total population of 95 pupils, ranging from KG to primary three with a total staff strength of three, which comprises a trained teacher, community teacher, and a service provider.

Togbe Gbeda IV, chief of Alorkpa, Togbe Agbonu II, ‘Dufia of Kpevenu, Mr Samuel Kwadzo Wuadi, former DCE for Akatsi South, and other elders from the community were present to witness the ceremony.

Daviso Georgina, a parent, and mother of six expressed her appreciation to the donors for coming to their aid.

The School is named ‘Platini’s School of Hope’ in memory of Mr Christian Platini Ashiagbor, who died in 2019.

Until his demise, he was a humanitarian, child rights advocate, and teacher, leaving a legacy of improving the human condition.

He contributed to the realisation of many projects undertaken by the organisation.