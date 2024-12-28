MP Kwame Andy Appiah Kubi Commends Supreme Court’s Ruling on Recollation Dispute

Kwame Andy Appiah Kubi, the Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, has praised the Supreme Court for its intervention in the ongoing legal dispute surrounding the recollation of election results in several constituencies.

Appiah Kubi, who also practices as a private legal practitioner, emphasized that the High Court should have allowed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to present its case before issuing its judgment.

In a statement on TV3’s Key Points on December 28, Appiah Kubi remarked, “The Supreme Court did a good job…the High Court ought to have allowed the NDC to make their case.” He further stressed the importance of adhering to the legal principle of audi alteram partem, which means that both sides should be heard in a dispute. He likened this fundamental principle to divine justice, noting, “God even applied it in the Garden of Eden.”

The Supreme Court’s ruling, issued by a unanimous five-judge panel, directed the Accra High Court to reconsider the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) mandamus application concerning four constituencies where election results are being contested. These constituencies include Okaikwei Central, Ablekuma North, Tema Central, and Techiman South. The apex court determined that the NDC, as an interested party, should have been given an opportunity to present its case in the High Court’s proceedings regarding the recollation of election results.

The legal dispute stems from a High Court ruling that instructed the Electoral Commission (EC) to re-collate the parliamentary election results in nine constituencies, citing irregularities in the initial collation process. This decision was made despite objections from the NDC’s legal team, which contended that the election results had already been declared. The High Court, led by Justice Joseph Adu Owusu Agyeman, determined that the anomalies warranted the re-collation process.

Appiah Kubi’s commendation of the Supreme Court’s decision comes amid growing tensions over the contested results, as both the NPP and NDC have engaged in legal battles over the outcomes of the 2024 parliamentary elections. The NDC has expressed concerns over the validity of the results in several constituencies, while the NPP also challenges some of the results. The legal proceedings are set to continue as the High Court now prepares to reconsider the NDC’s case in line with the Supreme Court’s ruling.

This ruling represents a significant development in Ghana’s electoral legal landscape, highlighting the importance of ensuring fairness and transparency in the electoral process. With both major political parties entrenched in legal challenges, the recollation of results and the continued scrutiny of the Electoral Commission’s processes will likely remain at the forefront of the national political debate in the coming months.