MP Lydia Alhassan Denies Allegations of Distributing Food to Voters During Special Voting

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has strongly refuted accusations of distributing food to voters during the special voting session held on December 2, 2024.

In a statement to the media, Mrs. Alhassan denied the claims, emphasizing her commitment to her reputation and integrity. She categorically stated, “The campus security guard captured in the viral video claiming to have received rice and oil from me is an NDC executive. They keep tarnishing my image, but not anymore.”

The controversy arose after reports suggested that Mrs. Alhassan and her team were seen distributing food packs to voters at the Legon Police Station, one of the designated voting centers in her constituency. John Dumelo, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the constituency, quickly condemned the action, calling it illegal and a violation of the Electoral Commission’s (EC) regulations.

In response to these allegations, Mrs. Alhassan emphasized her long-standing commitment to her constituents, stating, “I have come too far to do anything unacceptable to convince people to vote for me.” She reassured the public that her track record of service and contributions to the development of her constituency stands as a testament to her dedication.

The accusations have added to the already tense political climate in Ayawaso West Wuogon, as the constituency is known for its highly competitive parliamentary race. Despite the allegations, Lydia Alhassan remains steadfast in her denial, urging her constituents to focus on her achievements and not be distracted by unverified claims.