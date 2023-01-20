MP Lydia Alhassan supports 100 students in Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has supported hundred (100) students in her constituency.

The gesture is to assist the students continue their tertiary education.

This is part of Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan’s annual educational support scheme for students.

Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan and her team met the beneficiaries in a ceremony held on Monday, January 16 where she blessed the beneficiaries saying “May our good Lord grant them all the intelligence they need to achieve their dreams, so as to contribute their quota towards the development of our dear Ghana.”

She handed over a cheque each to the students.

The beneficiary students study in various tertiary institutions including the University of Ghana, Legon and the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), both in her constituency.

The others are University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), African University College of Communications (AUCC), Pantang Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Accra Technical University, Takoradi Technical University, Presbyterian University College, University of Health and Allied Sciences, and Wisconsin University.